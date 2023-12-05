×

Families of Enyobeni victims frustrated over another inquest delay

State lined up about 40 witnesses including experts and police

By THAPELO MOLEFE and ZIYANDA ZWENI - 05 December 2023 - 06:50
Enyobeni Tavern, where 21 East London children lost their lives.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Relatives of Enyobeni Tavern tragedy victims have expressed frustration that the inquest into the cause of the death of the 21 young people has been postponed yet again.

