South Africa

Liquor board urges parents to be more vigilant and check on their children

Five teens taken to hospital after ‘pens down’ revelry

Security officials have their hands full dealing with chaotic scenes at EL beachfront as youngsters celebrate end of exams

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA, SITHANDIWE VELAPHI and ANELISA GUSHA - 04 December 2023 - 07:55
Hundreds of teenagers converged in Quigney on Saturday afternoon until the early hours on Sunday for a pens down party.
Image: Sithandiwe Velaphi

Five teenagers were taken to hospital on Saturday night after “over-drinking” at a pens-down party at the East London beachfront which drew a crowd of more than 700 young people. 

Say ‘no’ to pens down parties, urges education department

"By refraining from pens down celebrations you will save your life and avoid unfortunate circumstances".
News
5 days ago

NONHLANHLA NCUBE-NDABA | Down' parties after exams lead our kids astray

SA must find a way to eradicate alcohol use by children when celebrating milestones in their schooling careers.
Opinion
4 days ago

SOWETAN | Lessons of Enyobeni go unheeded

Today marks exactly a year since 21 teenagers died at Enyobeni tavern in East London under tragic circumstances. For the families of those who ...
Opinion
5 months ago

