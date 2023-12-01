Price of petrol and diesel set to plummet on December 6

Cash-strapped consumers can look forward to more relief at the pumps this December as the prices of petrol and diesel are set to tumble. This on the back of November's reductions.
The Central Energy Fund (CEF) announced on Friday both grades of petrol (93 and 95 ULP) will be cut by 65c/litre at midnight on December 5. The wholesale price of high sulphur 0.05% diesel will decrease by R2.35/litre with low sulphur 0.005% diesel following suit at R2.41/litre. The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will be slashed by R1.71/litre.
These decreases are thanks to the rand appreciating against the US dollar as well as lower international oil prices brought on by increased production and fears of global recession.
From December 6, this is what South Africa's motorists will pay for their fuel of choice.
Inland:
- 93 unleaded — R22.80
- 95 unleaded — R23.26
- Diesel 0.05% — R21.81 (wholesale)
- Diesel 0.005% — R21.99 (wholesale)
Coast:
- 95 unleaded — R22.54
- Diesel 0.05% — R21.09 (wholesale)
- Diesel 0.005% — R21.28 (wholesale)
