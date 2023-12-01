×

South Africa

Shosholoza Meyl to resume Joburg to Durban and Cape Town services

02 December 2023 - 09:00
Shosholoza Meyl will resume its service from Johannesburg to Cape Town and Durban. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) on Friday confirmed the return of the Shosholoza Meyl train service from Johannesburg to Durban and Cape Town.

The entity announced in a statement that its Mainline Passenger Services (MLPS) division has resumed the long-distance train service after a two-year pause.

“The services, both suspended in 2021 due to operational and network infrastructure challenges, are set to resume just in time for the December holiday period. These services resume as cash-strapped consumers are battling with the costs of long-distance travel.

“Furthermore, Prasa is also pleased to announce that, for added convenience, Shosholoza Meyl will be offering an affordable private car transportation service at an additional cost for passengers travelling to Durban. This service is also open to the public, providing a convenient option for those who wish to transport their vehicles.”

Prasa said it was making “significant strides in rebuilding and recovering the rail infrastructure” with the restoration of 27 commuter rail lines to date.

It also said it was working to restore the long-distance passenger rail services, with Shosholoza Meyl currently operating from Johannesburg to Queenstown and Musina.

“The resumption of the Johannesburg to Durban and Cape Town services mark another milestone in the revival of long-distance passenger rail services. Customers are reminded that limited seats and space are available,” it said.

TimesLIVE

