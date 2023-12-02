×

South Africa

Former KwaZulu-Natal government spokesperson Jeffrey Zikhali gunned down

02 December 2023 - 13:30
Former KZN government spokesperson and TV presenter gunned down on Friday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport,community safety and liaison Sipho Hlomuka s condemned the murder of former government spokesperson and TV sports presenter Jeffrey Zikhali who was gunned down in Ndabayakhe in the Empangeni area on Friday.

“We strongly condemn the murder of Mr Zikhali and we urge community members to assist law enforcement with critical information to ensure these criminals are apprehended,” said Hlomuka.

He said law enforcement agencies were profiling and identifying crime hotspot areas in the province where police visibility would be increased to ensure the people's safety. Police have also intensified operations to recover illegal firearms and ammunition from criminals.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police in Empangeni opened a case of murder for investigation after the body of a 59-year-old man was found lying on the R102 road near the Ndabayakhe off-ramp on Friday.

Netshiunda said police were on a routine patrol when they stumbled on the body.

“A cellphone and a driver's licence were found next to the body which assisted in identifying the man. He was declared dead on the scene,” he said.

He added the motive of the killing and the suspects were unknown at this stage and police were appealing to anyone who might have information which might assist in the investigation to contact the Empangeni police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively, tip-offs can be communicated via the MySAPS app.

Zikhali was a former e.tv and SABC sports anchor. He also served as a spokesperson for the provincial department of agriculture and rural development.

Hlomuka said Empangeni police had launched a manhunt to find the perpetrators who drove away in Zikhali's vehicle.

He reiterated the importance of active citizenry in the prevention and combating of criminality in communities. “Law enforcement agencies need community members to play an active role in the fight against crime, we need all hands on deck to ensure we strengthen a united front against crime,” he added.

Hlomuka expressed his condolences to the Zikhali family.

