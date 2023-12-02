×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Joburg substation catches alight leaving several suburbs without electricity

02 December 2023 - 12:30
The Fire Brigade Services are on site extinguishing the blaze.
The Fire Brigade Services are on site extinguishing the blaze.
Image: City Power

City Power embarked on emergency isolation at 3am on Saturday after a fire broke out at the Observatory substation.  

The Johannesburg electricity utility's spokesperson Isaac Mangena said firefighters were on site extinguishing the blaze.  

“A thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire and the actual extent of the damage will be conducted once the fire has been extinguished,” he said.  

The fire has interrupted the power supply to the following areas:  

  • Bellevue 
  • Bellevue East 
  • Cyrildene 
  • Houghton Estate 
  • Kensington 
  • Linksfield Ridge 
  • Observatory 
  • Observatory Ext 
  • Yeoville and surrounding areas. 

Mangena said the estimated time of restoration has not yet been established. “However we will keep customers informed on developments. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” he said.  

TimesLIVE 

City Power deplores attacks on its technicians

Not only do City Power technicians have to deal with the hazards of working with electricity, they also risk confrontations with criminals.
News
1 week ago

City Power apologises as Randburg customers hit by prolonged outage

City Power said on Sunday an estimated time that power will be restored in the Randburg area, which has been in darkness since Saturday, will be ...
News
1 month ago

Shacks, substation and restaurant burn during Tshwane storm

Over 60 families were left homeless due to a fire that started after a storm that hit Tshwane on Tuesday night.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct