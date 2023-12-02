Joburg substation catches alight leaving several suburbs without electricity

City Power embarked on emergency isolation at 3am on Saturday after a fire broke out at the Observatory substation.
The Johannesburg electricity utility's spokesperson Isaac Mangena said firefighters were on site extinguishing the blaze.
“A thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire and the actual extent of the damage will be conducted once the fire has been extinguished,” he said.
The fire has interrupted the power supply to the following areas:
- Bellevue
- Bellevue East
- Cyrildene
- Houghton Estate
- Kensington
- Linksfield Ridge
- Observatory
- Observatory Ext
- Yeoville and surrounding areas.
Mangena said the estimated time of restoration has not yet been established. “However we will keep customers informed on developments. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” he said.
