The Road Freight Association (RFA) says the private sector needs to be given more control over failing state-owned enterprises (SOEs). This follows the backlog taking place at SA's ports due to a long history of deterioration of ports and rail in the country.
RFA executive officer Gavin Kelly said short-term plans, being put into place to ramp up operations, will not relieve the pressure on the entities.
“Why wasn’t that done many years ago? A long road lies ahead of South Africa in terms of bringing ports and rail infrastructure back to a position of efficiency. We need the private sector to drive and control the nursing back to life of our vital supply chain infrastructure and nodal points,” said Kelly.
Kelly emphasised that the management of Transnet, and its subsidiaries, was fully aware of the problems.
“The RFA is steadfast in its opinion that the deterioration of our ports and rail has been a slow, continued process over at least 10 years, and Transnet has been continuously informed of these, by both structures within their respective organisations and the private sector,” Kelly said.
He said nothing was done despite the warnings.
“Nothing was done to counter this – neither to reverse, nor hold the decline. The executives, management and ministers who have led public enterprises and the various subsidiaries of Transnet are the ones to blame,” said Kelly.
The RFA is involved in the national logistics crisis committee (NLCC), which says it seeks to reverse the decay, corruption, and collapse.
“This will be a lengthy process and there is very little trust or faith left in those who allowed the collapse under their watch, to now suddenly become the 'saviours'. Plans and projects are emanating from the NLCC – but the knowing concern that these are [as in so many other instances], just talk, remains in the minds of many,” said Kelly.
Ministers and management of Transnet allowed collapse of ports and rail – Road Freight Association
Image: Waldo Swiegers
The Road Freight Association (RFA) says the private sector needs to be given more control over failing state-owned enterprises (SOEs). This follows the backlog taking place at SA's ports due to a long history of deterioration of ports and rail in the country.
RFA executive officer Gavin Kelly said short-term plans, being put into place to ramp up operations, will not relieve the pressure on the entities.
“Why wasn’t that done many years ago? A long road lies ahead of South Africa in terms of bringing ports and rail infrastructure back to a position of efficiency. We need the private sector to drive and control the nursing back to life of our vital supply chain infrastructure and nodal points,” said Kelly.
Kelly emphasised that the management of Transnet, and its subsidiaries, was fully aware of the problems.
“The RFA is steadfast in its opinion that the deterioration of our ports and rail has been a slow, continued process over at least 10 years, and Transnet has been continuously informed of these, by both structures within their respective organisations and the private sector,” Kelly said.
He said nothing was done despite the warnings.
“Nothing was done to counter this – neither to reverse, nor hold the decline. The executives, management and ministers who have led public enterprises and the various subsidiaries of Transnet are the ones to blame,” said Kelly.
The RFA is involved in the national logistics crisis committee (NLCC), which says it seeks to reverse the decay, corruption, and collapse.
“This will be a lengthy process and there is very little trust or faith left in those who allowed the collapse under their watch, to now suddenly become the 'saviours'. Plans and projects are emanating from the NLCC – but the knowing concern that these are [as in so many other instances], just talk, remains in the minds of many,” said Kelly.
Up to 3,500 jobs at risk in steel industry as Eskom, Transnet failures bite
'Heads must roll': Ramaphosa cracks the whip on trucks, Transnet crisis
SOWETAN | Economy can't afford ports chaos
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos