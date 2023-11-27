×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

SOWETAN | Economy can't afford ports chaos

27 November 2023 - 14:15
Trucks wait for their turn to cross into Mozambique outside the Lebombo border gate on the N4 in Mpumalanga.
Trucks wait for their turn to cross into Mozambique outside the Lebombo border gate on the N4 in Mpumalanga.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Truck driver Sipho Makubule arrived at the Lebombo border on Sunday last week.

When our team of reporters caught up with him, he had been stuck in his truck for four days. His feet were swollen. He had no food or water. Needing to see a doctor, his only option was to jump a snaking queue of trucks, up to 40km long,each desperate to make it through the border. But he can’t.

The situation at the border post is desperate. Tensions are running high and opportunistic criminals have brought a heightened level of fear among drivers who are more vulnerable.

As the crisis continues, there appears to be no visible end insight. The border management has been battling increasing volumes since the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted.

More recently, trucks diverted from KZN due to similar congestion at the Richards Bay and Durban ports have added to the volumes going through Komati-poort border post, commissioner Stephen van Neel says.

The longer they wait, the slower the wheels of trade grind and the more vulnerable our economy becomes. Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Richards Bay to assess the state of the port and work done to relieve congestion.

The volume of trucks arriving at that port are in part because of the failures of our rail system. Ramaphosa says Transnet plans to ramp up its operations by bringing four additional locomotives by the end of this month.

It also plans to increase the length of its trains to 50 wagons and bring back a conveyor belt att he Richards Bay Dry Bulk Terminal by next month. The ongoing congestion at different parts of our logistics ecosystem demonstrates how intertwined parts of our economy are and how the ripple effects of bad management affect important nodes of our infrastructure.

The domino effect on companies, the trading environment, various sectors and, ultimately, households, is enormous. As a nation, we cannot afford any more man-made threats to our already weakened economy, be it out of negligence or mismanagement. The devastation of the power crisis is well documented. A logistics chaos on top of that, if not urgently managed, can only mean further catastrophe.

Truckers tell of hunger, fear of attacks, robberies

A truck driver who gets paid R650 per load has told of how he has been stuck in traffic heading to the Lebombo border in Mpumalanga with no money to ...
News
2 days ago

Transport firms count delays cost

Border Management Authority deputy assistant commissioner Stephen van Neel says the issue of congestion at the Lebombo border will be escalated to ...
News
2 days ago

BMA blames increased truck volumes for congestion at Lebombo border

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has blamed the delays and congestion at the Lebombo border post on increase in the volume of trucks passing ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct