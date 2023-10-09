×

South Africa

Court employee implicated in husband's murder back in court

09 October 2023 - 14:43
Faith Nongcebo Ntombela is accused of plotting the murder of her husband.
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo

There were no smiles from Umlazi magistrate's court employee Faith Nongcebo Ntombela, who is accused of plotting the murder of her policeman husband Capt Zwelakhe Ntombela, when she appeared in court on Monday. 

Nongcebo, who was friendly and upbeat on previous occasions, appeared with her co-accused, Khulani Cele, who was in chains when he walked into court. 

Cele was sentenced to life in 2011 for killing a councillor in Mandeni local municipality, northern KwaZulu-Natal. 

The pair allegedly plotted the murder of Ntombela, who was killed in his home in Umlazi, south of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal on May 3.

Ntombela had more than 30 years' experience in the Durban metro police and was attached to the VIP protection unit at the time of his death.

Nongcebo was arrested after she was implicated by the hitman, Mandlenkosi “Mzo” Ntombela, 27, who has pleaded guilty to pulling the trigger.

Mandlenkosi Ntombela was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment by Durban high court judge Kate Pillay, who accepted his guilty plea. 

He also turned state witness.

Nongcebo was arrested shortly after being discharged from a hospital in uMhlanga and visiting a traditional healer in Empangeni. 

In her last appearance, Nongcebo abandoned her bail application. 

Prosecutor Khulekani Mzotho said the state had completed its investigation. He, however, sought a postponement, saying they are awaiting the director of public prosecutions' (DPP) decision about the matter moving to the high court.

The case was adjourned to November 7. 

Before the court proceedings, the media made an application to photograph the accused. Journalists were not allowed to photograph Cele, after correctional service officials stated he was due to be part of an identity parade in another matter. 

TimesLIVE

