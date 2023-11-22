×

South Africa

Guest wounded, robber hurt jumping from double-storey house

By TimesLIVE - 22 November 2023 - 11:00
One robbery suspect is under police guard in hospital.
Image: 123RF

A botched robbery at a Limpopo guesthouse ended in a shoot-out with security guards.

One suspect was critically hurt while trying to escape by jumping out of the double-storey building, and a guest sustained a gunshot wound.

Both were admitted to hospital for treatment.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the attempted robbery took place in Musina at about 9.15pm on Monday.

A security guard was on duty at the guesthouse when three suspects driving a white Toyota Corolla approached him and pretended to be customers looking for accommodation.

