Limpopo police, who were tipped off about a planned bank robbery at the Mall of the North, managed to arrest five shoplifters who had made of with clothing worth about R100,000.
The incident happened on Thursday,
Brig Hlulani Mashaba said police were deployed at strategic points around the mall and while waiting for the alleged robbers noticed a suspicious Toyota Corolla in the parking area.
People were “coming to and from the car”.
“The vehicle was tested and found to be rented. After the shops closed, they approached the vehicle with five occupants as it was about to drive out,” said Mashaba.
“They searched it and found new items including clothes from different stores. The occupants of the vehicle failed to produce purchase receipts or any reasonable proof for the items.”
Managers of the stores from which the clothes were believed to have been stolen were called to the scene.
Alleged shoplifters nabbed with more than R100k clothing at Mall of the North
Underwear, denim skirts, jeans and shorts were among the items stolen by the alleged shoplifters.
Image: Supplied/ SAPS
Image: Supplied/ SAPS
“They then confirmed that the items are indeed stolen from their stores and some of them were not yet aware [of the grand theft]. The suspects were then arrested for possession of suspected stolen items,” said Mashaba.
The suspects' vehicle was also seized by the police.
Police shared photos of underwear, denim skirts, pants and summer shorts that were among the items stolen by the group.
The suspects — three women and two men — are set to appear in the Polokwane magistrate's court soon.
