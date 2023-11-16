×

South Africa

Community burns murder accused's house after case not enrolled

16 November 2023 - 09:30
A few hours after he was released from custody, the 60-year-old man, believed to have taken the life of a 78-year-old man, found himself homeless after community members went on the rampage and torched his house and workshop.
Image: Supplied

Community members of Kamhlushwa near Malalane, unhappy about the return of an alleged murderer to the community, set his workshop and house on fire.

An arson case was registered at Kamhlushwa SAPS for investigation.

The 60-year-old man allegedly shot dead a 78-year-old man in Kamhlushwa before he handed himself over to police.

According to police, the man spent a week behind bars and when he was taken to court on Monday his case was not enrolled, making him a free man.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said a few hours after he was released, the 60-year-old man found himself homeless after community members went on the rampage and torched his house and workshop.

“Community members were not happy about his return to the community, hence they set his workshop and house on fire. According to the report, the suspect was not at home when his properties were guttered by the fire,” Mohlala said.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the violence and urged community members not to take the law into their own hands.

TimesLIVE

