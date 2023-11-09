×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mob justice goes wrong in Soshanguve as innocent man is beaten by community members

By TIMESLIVE - 09 November 2023 - 20:43
In a case of mistaken identity, a man was badly beaten by community members after he was suspected of robbing two people who were performing rituals alongside the R80 in Soshanguve.
In a case of mistaken identity, a man was badly beaten by community members after he was suspected of robbing two people who were performing rituals alongside the R80 in Soshanguve.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET/ File photo

Mob justice went wrong in Soshanguve on the outskirts of Pretoria on Thursday when community members allegedly beat an innocent man to a pulp.

In a statement, police said the man was believed to have attacked a man and woman who were performing rituals at dawn at a small hill alongside the R80. 

“The victims were approached by two men who pointed firearms at them and robbed them of cash and a cellphone. The suspects tied up the victims’ hands and left,” said captain Mavela Masondo. 

“After the suspects had left, the male victim untied himself and alerted the people who were nearby. It is reported that the community members met the person who was walking not far from where the robbery took place and assaulted him, thinking he was one of the robbers,” Masondo added. 

Police arrived at the scene and rescued the man from the clutches of the mob. 

When the robbery victims were interviewed, they confirmed that the beaten man was not one of their attackers. 

“The victim was taken to the nearest medical care centre, and a case of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened,” said Masondo. 

“The first two victims also opened a case of robbery with a firearm.” 

Police have called on residents to stop taking the law into their own hands. 

Mob beats man to death in Diepsloot

Yet another man has been killed by a mob in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, after he was accused of shooting randomly in the air.
News
1 month ago

Limpopo man attacked by community after girlfriend's body found in his bedroom

A 37-year-old man accused of murdering his girlfriend was attacked by an angry mob in Seshego in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Wednesday.
News
15 hours ago

Community assaults, sets robbery suspect alight

Two men accused of robbing a taxi driver and his passengers were beaten and set alight in Naas, near Komatipoort in Mpumalanga, on Sunday.
News
2 days ago

Students and community allegedly kill man suspected of stealing cellphone

Limpopo police are searching for suspects after a man accused of stealing a student’s cellphone was killed in what is believed to be a mob justice ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...