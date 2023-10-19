The Gauteng education department has placed a female teacher on precautionary transfer after allegations of sexual misconduct involving a male pupil.
The 27-year-old woman was teaching at Afrikaanse Hoërskool Germiston in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.
According to impeccable sources, the teacher sent a graphic video of herself and several photographs to the pupil. The sources said a teacher had informed the principal that some boys were sitting very close to the accused teacher in class.
“She was warned not to sit close to the boys in the class. However, she continued doing that when she took the boys on practical assignments at the sports field.”
Sources said a teacher found WhatsApp messages between the pupil and the accused teacher on the pupil’s phone as well as the video and photos of a sexual nature she had sent to him.
The DA’s Gauteng spokesperson for education, Sergio dos Santos, wrote to Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane on Monday asking him to conduct an urgent probe into the alleged sexual misconduct by the teacher.
He said in a statement that the teacher has continued being employed at the school despite both the principal and deputy principal being aware of the allegations.
Female Gauteng teacher accused of sexual misconduct with male pupil
Image: 123RF/SAMORN TARAPAN
The Gauteng education department has placed a female teacher on precautionary transfer after allegations of sexual misconduct involving a male pupil.
The 27-year-old woman was teaching at Afrikaanse Hoërskool Germiston in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.
According to impeccable sources, the teacher sent a graphic video of herself and several photographs to the pupil. The sources said a teacher had informed the principal that some boys were sitting very close to the accused teacher in class.
“She was warned not to sit close to the boys in the class. However, she continued doing that when she took the boys on practical assignments at the sports field.”
Sources said a teacher found WhatsApp messages between the pupil and the accused teacher on the pupil’s phone as well as the video and photos of a sexual nature she had sent to him.
The DA’s Gauteng spokesperson for education, Sergio dos Santos, wrote to Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane on Monday asking him to conduct an urgent probe into the alleged sexual misconduct by the teacher.
He said in a statement that the teacher has continued being employed at the school despite both the principal and deputy principal being aware of the allegations.
'Shut it down': residents march on suspected drug house where 12-year-old was allegedly raped by teens
“The rise of sexual misconduct cases in Gauteng schools is not a joke. Over the past five years, about 500 cases were reported nationally and 173 cases were recorded in Gauteng alone.”
He said schools were meant to be safe havens and that no child should be preyed upon by malicious adults.
“If these allegations are found to be true, the perpetrator must be dismissed.”
Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department viewed the allegations in a serious light.
“An investigation has been launched. The educator has been transferred pending finalisation of investigations.”
He said the department has a zero tolerance stance on allegations of sexual misconduct and “has never hesitated to act where allegations of this nature have been proven true”.
The department’s psychosocial support team was sent to the school to provide support to pupils.
The teacher has been temporarily placed in another school while the investigation is being conducted.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos