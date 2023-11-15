Mpumalanga police say their investigation into the brutal murder of a man at a filling station includes statements from the deceased’s friends who were seen casually walking away after the shooting.
Police said the cold-blooded murder of Simangaliso Innocent Nkosi, 25, at an Ermelo filling station on Sunday morning could have been gang-related. The community of Ermelo also claimed that youth in the area have formed gangs like Amajuda, Stragel, Wrong Turns and Talibans. It is not known what they are fighting over.
In a video clip that has been circulating on social media, Nkosi could be seen talking to friends outside a car by the petrol pumps. Moments later, a person approaches Nkosi from the back and shoots him several times in the head. He then falls down while his friends casually walk away as the shooter starts collecting bullet cartridges from the ground before he disappears.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the shooter is known and police are looking for him. He said statements have already been obtained from Nkosi's friends who witnessed the murder.
“We are doing all in our powers to touch every sphere of the investigation that includes having statements from everyone, including those seen with the victim [before the shooting],” said Mohlala.
Mohlala refused to release the names and pictures of the suspect.
Filling station murder could be gang related – cops
Residents say gangsterism in Ermelo on the rise
Image: screengrab
Ermelo residents said they were being terrorised by gang members. In an incident earlier this year, gangsters closed down Reggie Masuku Secondary School and fought with their rivals who attended the school.
A community member said Nkosi’s killer is known in the area. “He is a loan shark. We believe he had dispute with Nkosi’s gang. We are scared because now we believe the gangs might want to retaliate, close schools and also attack members of the community ... which is something they do now and again,” said the resident.
Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaisons Vusi Shongwe told Sowetan they were trying to squash gangsterism in Ermelo working with community forums.
“We have called a number of community engagements where we also established community forums to patrol and deal with these gangs. We cannot rule out the involvement of gangs in the Sunday shooting. We know that the shooter first harassed customers at the filing station before he shot the deceased,” said Shongwe.
Mohlala said police are requesting anyone who might help with information of the whereabouts of the suspect to contact Det-Sgt Bheki Masina on 082 373 8389 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111
