Two men get life in prison for killing man they accused of stealing

Two others each sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for 2021 murder of Thomas Bafana Skosana in Emalahleni

By TimesLIVE - 14 November 2023 - 19:19
The Emalahleni regional court has imposed lengthy jail terms on four men who killed a 32-year-old man after accusing him of stealing corrugated iron sheets. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

Two of the four men who killed Thomas Bafana Skosana in Emalahleni, after accusing him of theft two years ago, have been sentenced to life imprisonment. 

The Emalahleni regional court on Tuesday convicted and sentenced Emmanuel Mkila, 26, and Xolani Mkhuma, 21, each to life imprisonment and Mhlanhleni Juma, 26, and Trevor Nkabinde, 33, each to 15 years' imprisonment. 

On October 23 2021, the four men assaulted Skosana, 32, with a pick handle and a wooden fork after accusing him of stealing corrugated iron sheets, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said. 

They then fled the scene and left Skosana, who later succumbed to his injuries. 

“The NPA does not condone acts of vigilantism and further warns the public not to take the law into their own hands, instead they should allow the law to take its course,” Nyuswa said. 

TimesLIVE 

