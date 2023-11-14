A 38-year-old man appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Tuesday on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder after the fatal shooting of activist Loyiso Nkohla at a railway station in Cape Town.
The Hawks arrested the second suspect in the case at Katlehong, Germiston, on Monday. He appeared in court briefly and is being transferred in custody to Cape Town where he is expected to appear in the Athlone magistrate's court on November 20.
The arrest follows that of Zukisa Tshabile, 28, who appeared in the Athlone magistrate’s court in October.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said: “His arrest emanates from an incident on April 17 when [Nkohla] was killed in a hail of bullets at Philippi railway station.
“It is believed [Nkohla] was targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail's central line where families had built their homes.”
Sowetan's sister publication, TimesLIVE previously reported Nkohla was involved in facilitating the relocation of hundreds of shacks that had been built on the railway line.
Second suspect arrested in Gauteng for activist Loyiso Nkohla's murder
Image: Philani Nombembe
