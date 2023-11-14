Business-owned vehicles nearly twice as likely to be hijacked than stolen

A business-owned vehicle stands nearly double the chance of being hijacked than stolen, compared to personal vehicles that have a 50/50 split.

This is according to Tracker’s vehicle crime statistics for January to June 2023, which reveal that a business-owned vehicle has a far higher hijacking propensity at 65% vs theft at 35%.

Overall, taking personal and business vehicles into account, hijackings still dominate, accounting for 55% of all national vehicle crime incidents vs theft at 45%.

The Tracker Vehicle Crime Index aggregates information from Tracker’s more than 1.1-million subscriptions. Tracker’s data indicates that a business vehicle is 59% more likely to experience vehicle crime and 32% more likely to experience hijacking than a personal vehicle.

Gauteng remains the province that experiences the most vehicle crime with 60% of the total incidents, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 17% and the Western Cape at 9%.

Tracker’s data reveals the days of the week and times that vehicles are most likely to be hijacked or stolen. It says a higher proportion of vehicles are hijacked on Fridays, and between the hours of 11am and 3pm. Theft is mainly reported on Saturdays, and between the hours of 11am and 3pm.