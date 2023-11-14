The Mpumalanga police are on a manhunt for a suspect who shot and killed another man in full view of the public at Ermelo filling station on Sunday.
Smangaliso Innocent Nkosi, 25, was shot several times while with his two friends. The suspect whom the police say is known to the victim, then picked up bullet casings after the murder and disappeared. Nkosi was shot while other motorists and the station’s employees fled the scene for safety.
“The police in Mpumalanga are investigating a murder. It is alleged that the victim together with his friends were at the filling station to refuel their vehicles. A man known to them came close range to the victim and fired several shots at the victim, leaving him dead. The suspect then collected cartridges and left the scene.” said police spokesperson in Mpumalanga Brig Selvy Mohlala.
In a video, viral on social media, Nkosi is seen walking along his two friends when the suspect appears behind them and goes for Nkosi’s head.
When Nkosi falls the suspect keeps on shooting until his bullets ran out and then he starts collecting cartridges from the floor.
Mohlala said police are requesting public who might help with information of the whereabouts of the suspect to please contact Det-Sgt Bheki Masina on 082 373 8389 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111.
“Alternatively community members can send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated with high level of confidentiality,” said Mohlala.
Police launch a manhunt for suspect who killed a man at petrol station
Motive behind the murder is still unknown
