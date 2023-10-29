×

South Africa

Limpopo radio presenter killed in road accident

29 October 2023 - 11:26
Munghana Lonene FM presenter Tiyani Emmanuel Mabasa was among two people killed on Saturday in a crash in Levubu, Limpopo. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/emukuf

Munghana Lonene FM presenter Tiyani Emmanuel Mabasa was among two people who died in a road accident in Levubu, Limpopo, on Saturday. 

This was confirmed by police who said two motor vehicles collided along the Levubu road next to Harnish farm. 

Police at Levubu in Vhembe district said police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said according to information at this stage, the driver of a VW Polo lost control of the vehicle causing him to collide with a VW Amarok bakkie.

Mashaba said both male drivers were travelling alone and sustained multiple injuries.

“The driver of the bakkie identified as Mr L Sauer from Makhado was transported to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Meanwhile, the driver of the sedan, identified as Mr Mabasa, who was working as a presenter at Munghana Lonene SABC Radio, was declared dead on the scene,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba said iInvestigations are under way to determine the cause of the accident.

TimesLIVE

