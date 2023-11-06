Two suspects were arrested when police intercepted a truck transporting illicit cigarettes worth an estimated R22m outside Cape Town at the weekend.
Police economic infrastructure and provincial extortion task teams responded to information on Sunday about a suspicious cargo truck transporting goods from Johannesburg to Cape Town.
“The truck was intercepted near the Joostenberg weigh bridge on the N1 direction Cape Town,” said police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.
A large consignment of illicit cigarettes was allegedly discovered on the truck heading to a warehouse in Montague Gardens.
The suspects, aged 34 and 62, were arrested and taken to Klapmuts police station. They will face charges related to the possession and transportation of illicit goods.
“They will make a court appearance at Paarl magistrate's court,” added Van Wyk.
TimesLIVE
Illicit cigarettes worth R22m intercepted on truck heading to Cape Town
Image: SAPS
