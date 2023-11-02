×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Block Party: Fans gather for Boks in Joburg CBD

02 November 2023 - 13:47
Koena Mashale Journalist

The Springboks kick off their national Webb Ellis Trophy tour at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Hundreds of people have gathered at Bank City in the Johannesburg CBD, all high in spirits as they wait for the Springboks who are on a trophy tour.

The Boks began their day early by touring Tshwane and celebrating with fans.

The team is scheduled to continue their tour on Thursday afternoon in Johannesburg and then proceed to Soweto.

It will end at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec.

Fans welcoming Springboks team during their World Cup Trophy Tour at Chris Hani Road, Soweto.
Fans welcoming Springboks team during their World Cup Trophy Tour at Chris Hani Road, Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Fans welcoming Springboks team during their World Cup Trophy Tour at Chris Hani Road, Soweto.
Fans welcoming Springboks team during their World Cup Trophy Tour at Chris Hani Road, Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The crowd at Bank City grew by the minute as people were drawn in by the green and gold colours and vibrant music.

Tricha Botha, an employee at Bank City, said her employer allowed them to join the celebrations.

I am very excited. The atmosphere here is infectious and I am looking forward to seeing the Boks in person instead on the screen, said Botha.

Another fan, Nohlanhla Sibuyo, expressed her excitement, mentioning that this is her second time witnessing the Boks' trophy tour.

My friends and I were here in 2019 and it was a big deal then. There was no way I was going to miss it and Im thrilled that my boss understood.

FNB Bank City transformed into a Bok Party with the crowd being entertained by dancers, games and rugby trivia.

The attendees are lively and fully prepared to welcome the world champions bus and the trophy.

Fans welcoming Springboks team during their World Cup Trophy Tour at FNB at Bank City in Johannesburg CBD.
Fans welcoming Springboks team during their World Cup Trophy Tour at FNB at Bank City in Johannesburg CBD.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Fans welcoming Springboks team during their World Cup Trophy Tour at FNB at Bank City in Johannesburg CBD.
Fans welcoming Springboks team during their World Cup Trophy Tour at FNB at Bank City in Johannesburg CBD.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Fans welcoming Springboks team during their World Cup Trophy Tour at FNB at Bank City in Johannesburg CBD.
Fans welcoming Springboks team during their World Cup Trophy Tour at FNB at Bank City in Johannesburg CBD.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

mashalek@sowetan.co.za

WATCH | Kolisi tells cheering crowd diversity is SA's strength

"Diversity is our strength"
News
15 hours ago

Zizi Kodwa throws shade at Safa over bonus incentives saga

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa has urged other sports federations to learn from SA Rugby Union (SARU) on how to handle bonuses for players ahead of ...
Sport
2 days ago

Saru announces details of World Cup trophy tour in four provinces

SA Rugby (Saru) has confirmed a World Cup trophy tour with the history-making Springbok rugby team in four provinces, with more satellite tours set ...
Sport
4 days ago

Latest

Latest Videos

WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister tables the 2023 mid-term budget
RECAP | This win will inspire a lot of people, says Kolisi as Webb Ellis trophy ...