WATCH LIVE | Block Party: Fans gather for Boks in Joburg CBD
The Springboks kick off their national Webb Ellis Trophy tour at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Hundreds of people have gathered at Bank City in the Johannesburg CBD, all high in spirits as they wait for the Springboks who are on a trophy tour.
The Boks began their day early by touring Tshwane and celebrating with fans.
The team is scheduled to continue their tour on Thursday afternoon in Johannesburg and then proceed to Soweto.
It will end at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec.
The crowd at Bank City grew by the minute as people were drawn in by the green and gold colours and vibrant music.
Tricha Botha, an employee at Bank City, said her employer allowed them to join the celebrations.
“I am very excited. The atmosphere here is infectious and I am looking forward to seeing the Boks in person instead on the screen,” said Botha.
WATCH || 15:30 Bara Hopsital staff members and many more citizens lined up on Chris Hani Str. singing Gwijo songs and waiting patiently for the Bokke bus. @SowetanLIVE #SpringboksRWC pic.twitter.com/Wm4zQ933Zz— _Koena_Mashale_ (@Koena_xM) November 2, 2023
Another fan, Nohlanhla Sibuyo, expressed her excitement, mentioning that this is her second time witnessing the Boks' trophy tour.
“My friends and I were here in 2019 and it was a big deal then. There was no way I was going to miss it and I’m thrilled that my boss understood.”
FNB Bank City transformed into a “Bok Party” with the crowd being entertained by dancers, games and rugby trivia.
The attendees are lively and fully prepared to welcome the world champions’ bus and the trophy.
WATCH || 14:48 Fans waiting and waving flags for the Boks at the Maponya mall in Soweto. @SowetanLIVE #SpringboksRWC pic.twitter.com/0Ie8k76vuO— _Koena_Mashale_ (@Koena_xM) November 2, 2023
BOKKE IN BRAAM | The Wits Brass Band is ready to show @Springboks some Witsies love. #WITS💚BOKKE #Springboks #WitsForGood pic.twitter.com/rixVgMpOyP— Wits University (@WitsUniversity) November 2, 2023
Workers are waiting anxiously for the @WorldRugby Champions South African Squad @Springboks at Braamfontein to congratulate them @eNCA pic.twitter.com/2ygMUEyogl— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) November 2, 2023
Block Party at Bank City while fans await the springbok trophy tour. @SowetanLIVE #SpringboksRWC pic.twitter.com/axY2Te71Jh— _Koena_Mashale_ (@Koena_xM) November 2, 2023
Workers at Bank City have taken 5 minutes from their work to celebrate and join the excitement. @SowetanLIVE #SpringboksRWC #Trophytour pic.twitter.com/oExWsMB1T5— _Koena_Mashale_ (@Koena_xM) November 2, 2023
Hundreds anticipating the Boks trophy tour in Johannesburg at Bank City @SowetanLive. #SpringboksRWC pic.twitter.com/7ZlqSrnYok— _Koena_Mashale_ (@Koena_xM) November 2, 2023
