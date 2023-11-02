The ICC and eThekwini municipality allegedly signed a memorandum of understanding to pay for the hosting of a Women’s Month launch event.
ActionSA has accused ANC leaders in the municipality of hosting the “Woman's Month Launch” under the auspices of the city, which it claims turned out to be an ANCWL conference in disguise.
“We are aware the Durban ICC received two payments of R784,000 and R980,000 on August 19 [10 days after the event] and have revealed that the payments were made by a private entity, not the ANC’s eThekwini region.
“As we have uncovered that the payment was made by a private entity on behalf of the ANC, in our letter to the secretary-general we reminded him that the act has introduced strict regulations for political parties to disclose all donations received above R100,000, whether in cash or in kind,” said Mncwango.
TimesLIVE
Action SA writes to Mbalula over ANCWL ICC bill twist
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal has written to the ANC seeking answers about a private entity that allegedly made payments of R1.7m to the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) for hosting an ANC Women's League (ANCWL) conference.
In the letter to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, ActionSA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango demands to know:
IEC ‘anxiously awaits’ ConCourt nod so it can proceed with election plans
The ICC and eThekwini municipality allegedly signed a memorandum of understanding to pay for the hosting of a Women’s Month launch event.
ActionSA has accused ANC leaders in the municipality of hosting the “Woman's Month Launch” under the auspices of the city, which it claims turned out to be an ANCWL conference in disguise.
“We are aware the Durban ICC received two payments of R784,000 and R980,000 on August 19 [10 days after the event] and have revealed that the payments were made by a private entity, not the ANC’s eThekwini region.
“As we have uncovered that the payment was made by a private entity on behalf of the ANC, in our letter to the secretary-general we reminded him that the act has introduced strict regulations for political parties to disclose all donations received above R100,000, whether in cash or in kind,” said Mncwango.
TimesLIVE
Election season on as IEC urges eligible voters to register for 2024 polls
Ramaphosa appoints Janet Love as IEC commissioner
eThekwini municipality looks at insourcing security, cleaning services
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos