×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Tzaneen man found dead in a stream

01 November 2023 - 09:00
John Mphekwana's body was found in a stream with multiple injuries on his head. File photo.
John Mphekwana's body was found in a stream with multiple injuries on his head. File photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

Police in Tzaneen have launched a manhunt for murder and robbery suspects after the body of a 45-year-old man was discovered in a stream at Khetone village.

According to police the incident happened on Tuesday at about 6am when they were alerted about the body.

“On arrival at the crime scene they discovered the body of a male, who was later identified by his girlfriend as John Mphekwana of Khetone village, lying in a stream with injuries to his head. He had been hacked with a sharp object,” said police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba.

Mashaba said it is alleged the deceased left his place of residence to go to work and had R2,500 cash in his possession. 

“It is alleged he was robbed of his belongings and hacked to death by unknown suspects.

“The police appeal to anyone with information that can assist in the apprehension of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Det-Col Phoyisa Zitha, at 082 414 3309, the SAPS Crime Stop at 08600 10111, report to the nearest police station or share anonymously on MySAPSApp.”

Mashaba said police investigations are continuing. 

TimesLIVE

Couple found dead in bushes in Limpopo, with man hanging from tree

Police in Mokwakwaila outside Tzaneen opened a case of murder and an inquest docket after a man and his fiancée were found dead in the bushes on ...
News
3 weeks ago

Teen hitchhikers accused of murder, rape and robbery in Tzaneen

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for what are believed to be two teenage boys suspected of killing a motorist who gave them a lift from the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Man who raped girlfriend's 6-year-old granddaughter gets life jail term

Limpopo police have welcomed a life jail sentence handed to a man who raped his girlfriend's six-year-old granddaughter.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

RECAP | This win will inspire a lot of people, says Kolisi as Webb Ellis trophy ...
Springbok supporters have their say at airport ahead of team’s arrival