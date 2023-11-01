Police in Tzaneen have launched a manhunt for murder and robbery suspects after the body of a 45-year-old man was discovered in a stream at Khetone village.
According to police the incident happened on Tuesday at about 6am when they were alerted about the body.
“On arrival at the crime scene they discovered the body of a male, who was later identified by his girlfriend as John Mphekwana of Khetone village, lying in a stream with injuries to his head. He had been hacked with a sharp object,” said police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba.
Mashaba said it is alleged the deceased left his place of residence to go to work and had R2,500 cash in his possession.
“It is alleged he was robbed of his belongings and hacked to death by unknown suspects.
“The police appeal to anyone with information that can assist in the apprehension of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Det-Col Phoyisa Zitha, at 082 414 3309, the SAPS Crime Stop at 08600 10111, report to the nearest police station or share anonymously on MySAPSApp.”
Mashaba said police investigations are continuing.
TimesLIVE
Tzaneen man found dead in a stream
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
