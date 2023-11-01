×

Boxing

Makhoba to face Cafu in vacant SA title

Bout will be her first under Mthalane's wing

01 November 2023 - 08:41
Trainer Sanele Mthalane and WBF champ Gcina Makhoba. Photo Supplied
Gcina "The Eagle" Makhoba, who won the WBF junior-bantamweight title against Roberto Paradero in Dundee last December, has opted for the vacant SA title which will be at stake against Phumelela "The Truth" Cafu in East London on December 16.

Makhoba, who spent a night in hospital after that gruelling fight, won that belt under trainer Nathi Hlatshwayo, who was assisted in the corner by Sanele "Bhunu" Mthalane.

Makhoba has left Hlatshwayo and joined Mthalane.

"He is with me now and I am saying we would rather go for the SA title; I am rebuilding Gcina's career and the SA title will open doors for Gcina by winning it and I know that we will bring the title to KwaZulu-Natal.

"There is no boxer from my gym that will fight for the WBF title and I am saying this without fear or favour," said Makhoba. "We signed the fight contract for the SA title with promoter Ayanda Matiti on Monday.

"Gcina has not defended it since December and there has been no assistance from the WBF." 

Makhoba's fight against Cafu from Duncan Village will be the boxer's first bout under the new trainer. The fight will form part of the multiple title event of Xaba Promotions whose owner, Matiti, was at ringside when Makhoba captured the then vacant WBF strap.

Just two days ago, Thato "Captain Charisma" Bonokoane announced that he made a choice of going for the WBO Africa junior-featherweight title against Fillipus Nghitumbwa in Namibia on December 2 rather than wait for a promised defence of the WBF belt.

Makhoba is rated No 8 by the IBF, 13th by the WBC, 14th by the WBA and 15th by the WBO.

