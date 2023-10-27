Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe on Friday urged citizens to refrain from taking the law into their own hands after the deaths of seven people in one day in four separate alleged mob justice attacks.
The attacks happened on Wednesday in four locations in the Ehlanzeni district, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.
“Among the victims, two were found lying in a pool of blood after allegedly being assaulted by a mob. They sustained multiple injuries. Their bodies were discovered at Mjejane (Hectorspruit) near Komatipoort at about 11.30am.
“A 28-year-old victim's body was found with multiple injuries in Ga-Bhereni village near Bushbuckridge, not far from a tavern. The victim is suspected to have been attacked by community members. Stones, bricks and sticks were found next to the victim's body. Preliminary investigation by the police suggests the victim might have been killed by a mob.”
In Lydenburg (Mashishing), a 33-year-old victim died on arrival at hospital on the same day at about 7.30pm. According to Mdhluli, it is believed he was severely assaulted by a mob at the Lydenburg taxi rank.
Residents urged not to take law into their own hands after seven die in mob attacks in Mpumalanga
Image: PAUL FLEET/ 123RF
Child kidnap suspect seen with missing girl is saved from mob
In the final incident, Komatipoort police received an alert about a mob justice incident in Mjejane. On arrival, they found three people burnt to death, allegedly by members of the public. Their car and a trailer were also set alight.
“Police are trying to establish whether this incident is related to the one where two victims were killed in the same area earlier that day.
“Police appreciate efforts where community members work hand-in-glove with police to ensure suspected criminals are prosecuted after thorough investigations conducted. The police service strongly condemns incidents where people take the law into their own hands,” Mdhluli said.
Shongwe said: “We appreciate the efforts of communities in assisting police to fight and prevent crime. However, communities must report crime and act as informants because they are not trained to apprehend crime suspects. Taking the law into their own hands is a criminal offence.”
No arrests have been made yet.
TimesLIVE
