Maimane resigned from the DA in 2019 Zille was elected as the party’s federal council chair.
The former DA leader claimed the numbers indicate he is in the top five of political leaders in South Africa, counting himself second after President Cyril Ramaphosa, followed by EFF leader Julius Malema and Zille.
“The choice you will have to make next year on who you want as your president effectively becomes CR [Ramaphosa], myself, Julius [Malema] and maybe [DA leader] John [Steenhuisen],” he said.
LISTEN | Zille wouldn’t greet me: Maimane on bad blood, claims top presidential spot
The leader of Build One SA, Mmusi Maimane, says DA federal chairperson Helen Zille is not on good terms with him and alleges bad treatment by the DA.
Maimane said when he left the party he was treated like a leper and alleged the DA was committed to building a minority party.
Maimane was in a wide-ranging podcast interview on Taking the Rams by the Horns hosted by Rams Mabote.
He recounted how Zille ignored him on a flight
Listen to Maimane's claims:
