×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cautionary notice issued as wind fans smoke from Germiston landfill site fire

By TimesLIVE - 27 October 2023 - 13:10
Cautionary notice was issued on Friday as wind fans smoke from Germiston landfill site fire File photo.
Cautionary notice was issued on Friday as wind fans smoke from Germiston landfill site fire File photo.
Image: Werner Hills

City of Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services firefighters are at a burning waste landfill site near the Geldenhuys interchange in Germiston.

The Simmer and Jack landfill site caught fire on Thursday. Since then, firefighters have been battling the blaze and are still on site on Friday, spokesperson William Ntladi said.

“There is an emission of thick carbon smoke from the burning materials.

“Due to strong wind blowing in different directions, nearby residents and motorists are alerted to be cautious when approaching the interchange (N3 & M2 freeways) and other surrounding routes because of possible poor visibility which might lead to fatal crashes.”

TimesLIVE

Shortage of water, planning cause deadly army camp fire

Lack of water and proper planning might have led to the magnitude of the fire that claimed the lives of six soldiers during a training exercise in ...
News
2 weeks ago

Evacuation amid reports of fire at SABC's radio park building

The SABC's radio park building in Auckland Park was evacuated on Thursday after reports that the building was on fire.
News
2 weeks ago

Parly fire could have been prevented – report

The fire that engulfed the parliament precinct on January 2 2022 could have been prevented.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma should join EFF says Mkhwebane in podcast
Malema claims Hamas & Nelson Mandela are the same, calls for them to shoot to ...