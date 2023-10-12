×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Evacuation amid reports of fire at SABC's radio park building

12 October 2023 - 14:31
Johannesburg emergency service officials are investigating reports of a fire at the SABC.
Johannesburg emergency service officials are investigating reports of a fire at the SABC.
Image: Supplied

The SABC's radio park building in Auckland Park was evacuated on Thursday after reports that the building was on fire.

Johannesburg emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they were investigating reports of the fire but as a precautionary measure employees had been evacuated. 

“There are no injuries reported. We should be able to give further updates about this incident [soon],” said Mulaudzi. 

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Joburg knew Metro Centre building unsafe for occupation

The City of Joburg has for four years known that the Metro Centre building which was evacuated in September after a fire was unsafe for occupation.
News
11 hours ago

Fire at Sars building in Joburg CBD contained with no injuries reported

The fire at a building housing Sars officials in the Johannesburg CBD was contained on Wednesday afternoon.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban