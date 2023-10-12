The SABC's radio park building in Auckland Park was evacuated on Thursday after reports that the building was on fire.
Johannesburg emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they were investigating reports of the fire but as a precautionary measure employees had been evacuated.
“There are no injuries reported. We should be able to give further updates about this incident [soon],” said Mulaudzi.
This is a developing story.
Evacuation amid reports of fire at SABC's radio park building
