South Africa

Parly fire could have been prevented – report

By Mpho Sibanyoni - 18 October 2023 - 18:14
The department of public works has completed its assessment of the damage caused when the parliamentary precinct was gutted by fire in January, and estimates it will take R2bn and at least three years to fix. File photo.
Image: Brenton Geach
Image: Brenton Geach

The fire that engulfed the parliament precinct on January 2 2022 could have been prevented.

The investigation sought to identify the security breach that allowed an intruder unauthorised access to and unrestricted movement within the Parliament precinct for an extended period.

“The fire incident which saw parliament go up in smoke could have been prevented, or its extent limited, if parliamentary protection services officers were deployed at night, on public holidays and weekends,” the report stated.

