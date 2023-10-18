The fire that engulfed the parliament precinct on January 2 2022 could have been prevented.
The investigation sought to identify the security breach that allowed an intruder unauthorised access to and unrestricted movement within the Parliament precinct for an extended period.
“The fire incident which saw parliament go up in smoke could have been prevented, or its extent limited, if parliamentary protection services officers were deployed at night, on public holidays and weekends,” the report stated.
Parly fire could have been prevented – report
Image: Brenton Geach
