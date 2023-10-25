KwaZulu-Natal will no longer host the South African Music Awards (Samas) which were set to take place in Durban on November 17 and 18.
The province announced on Wednesday that it was no longer staging the event that honours excellency in the music industry, citing “the cost-cutting measures and fiscal discipline”.
MEC for economic development and environmental affairs Siboniso Duma said they have taken a decision following a wide consultation with other stakeholders.
“I have advised the department to stop the hosting of Sama awards this year. This was a collective decision. We reiterate the point that our hearts are with artists whose lives were destroyed during the Covid-19 [pandemic] and Samas was their hope and source of income ahead of festive season.”
The decision to pull out comes after outrage by opposition parties who said the provincial government was planning to spend millions on the two-day event when the province was hit by natural disasters that destroyed infrastructure and had water issues.
It has been reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa apparently “advised Duma against such spending”.
“Our budget is always one of trade-offs, to finance one priority which means another must be put aside and that is a sad reality. Over the past few years, KZN lost over R14bn due to cost-cutting which was introduced by national government,” said Duma.
“The procurement process was followed. The department secured approval of provincial treasury for funding of the Samas which was above board and free of any irregularities. Unfortunately, in a bid to ensure transparency the public documents were weaponised and used against the department to scandalise the national event with global following.
“The money confirmed by Treasury is R20m before VAT [and it] is based on our last consultation”.
KZN pulls plug on Samas over 'cost-cutting measures, fiscal discipline'
