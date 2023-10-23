Masondo said in October 16, information led police to Naturena, Joburg, where a suspect, who was wanted for murder and rape was arrested at his hiding place.
Westbury 'cop killer' faces many other cases
Breda also facing rape, drug charges
Image: Alaister Russell
Just 17 hours after Leon Denver Breda allegedly shot and killed a man in gang-ridden Westbury in Johannesburg, on September 24, he apparently gunned down an anti-gang unit police officer.
Gauteng police have revealed that not only has Breda been linked to the murder of investigator W/O Dalmain Morris but has several other pending cases, including rape, possession of drugs and contempt of court for failing to appear in court to face drug charges.
Details around the killing of Morris have emerged, with police saying when he was gunned down, he had been taking a statement from a witness who escaped a shooting that happened around 2am on September 24 in which a man in his 20s was murdered.
Morris was shot and killed at about 7pm on the same day when occupants in a white Renault Clio opened fire at him.
During the shooting, the witness and a bystander were left injured.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the main suspect [Breda], who was wanted for the murder of the police officer [Morris], has a history of outstanding cases, including rape, contempt of court and various other charges,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
He said the contempt of court came after Breda, 24, failed to appear in court for the drugs case in 2020.
Cops nab suspect linked to investigator’s murder
He said Breda was one of the five men arrested for various crimes in Westbury in October 14. He appeared in court last week on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of drugs.
Breda, who is expected back in court this week, had been evading the police for weeks when police pounced on him and another man at a flat along Du Plessis Street in Westbury.
Masondo said the duo were found with large quantities of mandrax tablets and cocaine.
“The second suspect, on the other hand, is wanted for rape and is currently facing a case related to possession of an unlicensed firearm,” said Masondo.
Sowetan has established that Morris was investigating several gang-related crimes in the troubled area, including the murder of Evans Severianno Oakes, an aspiring football coach, who was killed in November 2022, just three days before his 29th birthday.
Evans died weeks after acquiring his Uefa Scottish C Licence soccer coaching licence and was set to leave for the Netherlands to complete his B soccer coaching licence.
According to residents in Westbury, the violence is believed to be between two gangs – the Fast Guns and the Varados – and is over drug territory.
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful gangsters
