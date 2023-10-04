Provincial police spokesperson, Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, said the police were investigating two inquest dockets.
“The cause of death is unknown at this stage pending postmortem results,” she said.
On Tuesday, the police were deployed to the area and went around the township, warning other shop owners to close as they feared there would be lootings.
Ward councillor, Lazarus Mmota, said usually when communities are angry, they resort to violence.
“So what we want is patience and to wait for the results of the postmortem to understand what happened, without any more casualties,” said Mmota.
Little Leon was often referred to as “captain” and was described as a calm and respectful child.
His grandfather, Tshepo Williams, said Leon was brought back home by neighbours after they found him crying about the pain in his legs late in the evening.
“He was carried back home after they asked around where he lived and this was late in the afternoon. It was only during the evening when he seemed to be paralysed and couldn’t move anything or say anything that we took him to the hospital,” said Williams.
He said when they arrived there, they were shocked to see the other affected families.
“We asked why they were there and we realised that they had the same issue as us and one of their children had passed on. They took him to the back and they stuck him to the machine but it was quiet, they tried to resuscitate him but nothing, they told us it was poisoning and they couldn’t say what type,” said Williams.
Williams said that Leon was the last born out of four children.
“We call him ‘captain’ because even though he was the youngest, he governed his three older sisters. You never really imagine this for your kids,” said the grandfather.
Granny recalls last time with ‘poisoned’ kid
‘We didn’t realise how serious situation was, I told them to sleep it off’
Image: Thulani Mbele
“Let them sleep.”
These are the words of the grandmother of one of two children who died on Sunday after eating biscuits that were allegedly poisoned in Naledi, Soweto.
Her other grandchild is still fighting for her life in hospital. Leon Jele, 6, also died.
The biscuits were allegedly bought from a local shop which the community said has been closed since Sunday.
Mathoto Khang said she did not realise that her grandchildren, Neo Khang and Katleho Mbatha, both aged 4, were critically ill until one of them woke up, pointing at his chest and could not speak.
She said Neo was certified dead on arrival at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Diepkloof on Sunday night. She said Katleho was rushed to the intensive care unit.
“Katleho was the first to fall ill but I brushed it off, saying that she should sleep it off. She was sleeping with her mother while I slept with Neo. He was fidgeting and restless but I kept shushing him and telling him to sleep.
"I was dozing off when I heard him bump the wall with his head and I turned him around to face me. He was in pain and kept moaning. When I asked him what was wrong, he didn’t answer but kept pointing to his chest,” said Khang.
She said she called out for her son to come help, adding that Katleho was showing the same symptoms as Neo who had also stated earlier that his chest was painful.
“We carried them out of the house to the pastor’s house, with their older sister screaming his [pastor’s] name. By the time we arrived there, the pastor met us at the gate. He took them and prayed for them but told us that prayer wouldn’t help and that we’d need to get them to the hospital.
“Their faces were pink and Neo’s eyes were rolled back and the way his body moved when we carried him, I just knew something was off,” said Khang.
“The doctor said it was poisoning and I didn’t understand what kind of poisoning it was because usually you can pick up the symptoms earlier and we would have given them milk but this was slow and it took its time,” said Khang.
