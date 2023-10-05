×

Suspect has yet to plead

Mossel Bay primary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting pupils

By Kim Swartz - 05 October 2023 - 13:10
A 43-year-old Mossel Bay primary school teacher has been accused of sexually assaulting learners pupils in his class. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

A 43-year-old Mossel Bay primary school teacher has been accused of sexually assaulting pupils in his class. 

The suspect appeared in the Mossel Bay magistrate's court on Wednesday after he was arrested at the school in September. 

“The accused faces charges including sexual grooming of children, sexual assault, rape, exposing children to pornography and using a child to procure child pornography,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

The grade 7 teacher, who cannot be named as he has yet to plead, made his first court appearance shortly after he was arrested. 

“The state intends to oppose his schedule 6 bail application where he is expected to show the court it is in the interest of justice for him to be released on bail,” Ntabazalila said. 

The case has been postponed to October 19 when the accused will apply for a formal bail application.

Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in DurbanAerial water bombing begins to battle Richards B

