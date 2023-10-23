What kind of leaders do the DA and the EFF have? These two immature political entities have a tendency of abusing parliamentary laws and privileges to abuse their adversaries with cheap innuendoes and falsehood.
READER LETTER | DA, EFF abuse parliamentary privileges
Image: Freddy Mavunda
What kind of leaders do the DA and the EFF have? These two immature political entities have a tendency of abusing parliamentary laws and privileges to abuse their adversaries with cheap innuendoes and falsehood.
Did they ever read Adv Kholeka Gcaleka’s Phala Phala report before casting aspersions on it? No!
In their failure to do so, they had to conjure up lies in order to discredit Gcaleka. The DA’s spokesperson on Jusitce Glynnis Breytenbacht had the temerity to accuse Gcaleka of getting high positions in government. What nonsense is that?
It’s clear that the DA's opposition to the nomination of Adv Gcaleka has got nothing to do with her competency, but a lot to do that she’s wrongly perceived as a President Ramaphosa backer. Why should these Section 9 institutions be held through parliamentary processes if some parties will never use the competency of a person interviewed, but will instead use their hatred of the candidate to undermine her top qualifications to do her job very well.
Can the DA and the EFF allow Gcaleka do her job without being unfairly judgmental to her competence?
Pius Mashaba
