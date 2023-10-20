TikTokker “Dr” Matthew Lani is back under a different account on the social media platform selling his weight-loss pills and giving medical advice, a week after the Gauteng health department opened a criminal case against him for impersonating a doctor.
Last week the department opened a case against Lani for “weaving” his way into Helen Joseph Hospital and claiming to be an intern. Lani recorded videos from the hospital wearing scrubs and a doctor’s name badge which he posted on social media.
The Health Professions Council of South Africa refuted claims he was a registered health practitioner, while Wits University — where Lani claimed to have obtained a medical qualification — said he did not graduate from the institution.
It appears Lani has not yet been arrested after the case was opened. On Friday he hosted a live video on TikTok insisting he was employed by the government and gave his followers advice on HIV treatment.
He apologised to his followers for “delays” in deliveries of his slimming pills.
“I have been going through an emotional rollercoaster ride, but now I am mentally OK,” he said.
TikTokker ‘Dr' Matthew Lani still selling pills, offering medical advice
Image: Matthew8/ TikTok
TikTokker “Dr” Matthew Lani is back under a different account on the social media platform selling his weight-loss pills and giving medical advice, a week after the Gauteng health department opened a criminal case against him for impersonating a doctor.
Last week the department opened a case against Lani for “weaving” his way into Helen Joseph Hospital and claiming to be an intern. Lani recorded videos from the hospital wearing scrubs and a doctor’s name badge which he posted on social media.
The Health Professions Council of South Africa refuted claims he was a registered health practitioner, while Wits University — where Lani claimed to have obtained a medical qualification — said he did not graduate from the institution.
It appears Lani has not yet been arrested after the case was opened. On Friday he hosted a live video on TikTok insisting he was employed by the government and gave his followers advice on HIV treatment.
He apologised to his followers for “delays” in deliveries of his slimming pills.
“I have been going through an emotional rollercoaster ride, but now I am mentally OK,” he said.
When asked by his followers why he was no longer posting videos from hospital, he said had been recording the videos for two years and was not recording “life of a hospital”.
This week a screenshot of the department “apologising for confusion” to Lani was trending. The department said it was fake.
“We have taken note of a fake message supposed to be a screenshot of a conversation with a representative of the department. This is meant to mislead the public into thinking the bogus doctor has been cleared by the department. The matter will be handed to the police for further investigation,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Case of identity theft opened against 'Dr' Matthew Lani of TikTok fame
Bogus doctor Matthew Lani’s victim speaks
‘Bogus’ doctor accused of scamming victims escapes from custody
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos