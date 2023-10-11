Dr Sanele Zingelwa, whose identity was allegedly stolen by a social media influencer, says the “Dr Matthew Lani” saga has put a strain on him and his family.
Dr Zingelwa, an intern at Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni, broke his silence on Tuesday night via statement from his employer, saying that the actions of the so-called Dr Matthew Lani who posed as a medical doctor at Helen Joseph Hospital have affected him negatively.
“I must put it on record that I do not know the so called ‘Dr Matthew Lani’. His actions have put a huge amount of strain on not only myself, but also on my family. It is unfortunate that he would abuse social media for his own selfish end. I have opened a case with the South African Police Service of identity fraud. I hope the bogus doctor will be brought to justice. I would like to request that the SAPS and the whole justice system to work expeditiously to conclude the matter.
“I must say I am grateful for the overwhelming support that I have received from my family, friends, colleagues and South Africans at large on this matter,” said Dr Zingelwa.
Bogus doctor Matthew Lani’s victim speaks
Image: LinkedIn
Dr Sanele Zingelwa, whose identity was allegedly stolen by a social media influencer, says the “Dr Matthew Lani” saga has put a strain on him and his family.
Dr Zingelwa, an intern at Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni, broke his silence on Tuesday night via statement from his employer, saying that the actions of the so-called Dr Matthew Lani who posed as a medical doctor at Helen Joseph Hospital have affected him negatively.
“I must put it on record that I do not know the so called ‘Dr Matthew Lani’. His actions have put a huge amount of strain on not only myself, but also on my family. It is unfortunate that he would abuse social media for his own selfish end. I have opened a case with the South African Police Service of identity fraud. I hope the bogus doctor will be brought to justice. I would like to request that the SAPS and the whole justice system to work expeditiously to conclude the matter.
“I must say I am grateful for the overwhelming support that I have received from my family, friends, colleagues and South Africans at large on this matter,” said Dr Zingelwa.
Image: Supplies
The alleged imposter known as Dr Matthew Lani has been trending on social media since the weekend after it emerged that he could be a fake medic. He is known for giving medical advice on social media and has in the past been interviewed by several radio stations to comment on health matters. He also sells weight-loss pills on his social media platforms.
On Monday the Gauteng health department opened a case of impersonating a doctor against him. The department said Lani assumed various pseudo medical roles as he falsely presented himself as an employee of the department. Wits University said Lani did not graduate from its institution, while the Health Professions Council of SA said such a person was not a registered health practitioner.
‘Dr Matthew Lani’ still maintains that he is a qualified medical doctor.
Dr Zingelwa studied from 2014 until 2020 for a (doctor in medicine) medical degree in Cuba and completed his 18-month programme at Wits in 2021 before joining Tembisa Hospital as an intern.
Zingelwa hopes the matter will be dealt with with a sense of urgency and has thanked the public for their unwavering support.
Case of identity theft opened against 'Dr' Matthew Lani of TikTok fame
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos