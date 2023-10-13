×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Free State MEC, two others in court for fraud, corruption

By Ernest Mabuza - 13 October 2023 - 18:48
Free State social development MEC Motshidise Agnes Koloi.
Free State social development MEC Motshidise Agnes Koloi.
Image: Facebook/Free State department of social development.

Free State social development MEC Motshidise Agnes Koloi and two other people appeared in the Kroonstad magistrate’s court on Friday to face charges relating to the hiring of a sound system when she was mayor of Moqhaka municipality in 2017. 

Koloi, 52, chief director in the Free State human settlements department Vusumuzi Rajuili, 54, and political adviser to Matjhabeng mayor Serake Joseph Leeuw, 62, were charged with fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

The case against the three was postponed until December 4. 

They were arrested by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit on Thursday.. 

“It is alleged that the trio worked in cahoots to take over R150,000 under the pretext that it would be used for a sound system during a Nelson Mandela memorial lecture. This event never took place despite money being paid,” the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority said in a statement.

Last month, the NPA assessed the docket and evidence before court and issued warrants of arrest.

Rajuili and Koloi were released on bail of R10,000 each and Leeuw was granted bail of R5,000.

TimesLIVE 

eThekwini municipality removes murder-accused councillor Mzimuni Ngiba

The eThekwini municipality has removed incarcerated murder-accused ward councillor Mzimuni Ngiba as a member of its council.
News
2 weeks ago

Gauteng cops say daily deployment of public order police in Tshwane enough as Cogta MEC weighs in

Gauteng police have confirmed the daily deployment of public order police officers from the Tshwane district to assist with the ongoing issues in the ...
News
4 weeks ago

Western Cape mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie appalled by alarming surge in speeding motorists

Western Cape mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie is “appalled” at speeding motorists.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban