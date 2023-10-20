The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal have welcomed the jail sentences handed to four men found with copper cables stolen from the Transnet railway line in Hlobane last year.
The Newcastle regional court on Thursday sentenced Sipho Nkosi, 32, and Mxolisi Dlodlo, 33, to 10 years’ imprisonment, while Nkanyiso Shwala, 35, received an eight-year jail term and Shumakhe Shabangu, 67, was sentenced to five years.
'The four accused were arrested by Kingsley visible policing members in January last year when they were doing patrols around the Blood River area,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said.
Police stopped their vehicle and during a search, 120kg of copper cable with a street value of about R128,640 was found in the vehicle.
The accused had been in custody since their arrest after their bail application was successfully opposed.
Hawks head in KZN Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona welcomed the sentences and said damage to essential infrastructure was a serious problem in the country.
TimesLIVE
Jail terms for men found with stolen Transnet cables
Image: 123rf.com/Thanasak Boonchoong
