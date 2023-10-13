WEBINAR | Rail transport's vital role in shaping Gauteng's future
Join the Sowetan and the Gautrain Management Agency for an online event unpacking the sector's contribution to economic growth, societal advancement and environmental sustainability
Transport has long been the lifeblood of economic development and societal progress.
Gauteng's 25-year Integrated Transport Master Plan (ITMP2025) is set to transform the province by establishing an integrated and efficient transport system that not only supports sustainable economic growth, but also fosters skills development and job creation.
The ITMP2025 outlines a comprehensive strategy aimed at connecting Gauteng's diverse communities, while fostering economic growth and sustainability. By promoting efficient and sustainable transport options, this plan aims to alleviate road congestion, reduce carbon emissions and enhance residents' overall quality of life. Rail transport is central to achieving this vision.
This October, as part of Transport Month, the Gautrain Management Agency is partnering with the Sowetan to host a virtual dialogue, taking a deep dive into the importance of rail transport in shaping Gauteng's future.
Rail transport plays an essential role in the movement of goods — and efficient freight transport is vital for any economy's prosperity. Transnet's leadership in this domain has a profound impact on the regional and national economy by facilitating the flow of goods, which drives economic growth and job creation.
Railways not only reduce transport costs for businesses, but contribute to the growth of regional economic clusters. They serve as catalysts for urban development and real estate growth, providing opportunities for investment and job creation.
As the demand for skilled professionals in transport continues to grow, a competent workforce is pivotal. The rail sector provides a wealth of opportunities for skills development, including engineering, operations and logistics. By nurturing talent and providing training, the transport education training authority contributes to employment prospects and ensures the rail industry remains dynamic and competitive.
Through the ITMP2025, rail transport emerges as a linchpin in achieving economic growth, societal advancement and environmental sustainability. This vital sector is not just about moving people and goods, it's about moving Gauteng towards a brighter future.
Event details
- Date: October 31 2023
- Time: 10am to 11am
- Venue: Online
Click here to register for this insightful free event.
This article was sponsored by the Gautrain Management Agency