WEBINAR | Rail transport's vital role in shaping Gauteng's future

Transport has long been the lifeblood of economic development and societal progress.

Gauteng's 25-year Integrated Transport Master Plan (ITMP2025) is set to transform the province by establishing an integrated and efficient transport system that not only supports sustainable economic growth, but also fosters skills development and job creation.

The ITMP2025 outlines a comprehensive strategy aimed at connecting Gauteng's diverse communities, while fostering economic growth and sustainability. By promoting efficient and sustainable transport options, this plan aims to alleviate road congestion, reduce carbon emissions and enhance residents' overall quality of life. Rail transport is central to achieving this vision.

This October, as part of Transport Month, the Gautrain Management Agency is partnering with the Sowetan to host a virtual dialogue, taking a deep dive into the importance of rail transport in shaping Gauteng's future.

Rail transport plays an essential role in the movement of goods — and efficient freight transport is vital for any economy's prosperity. Transnet's leadership in this domain has a profound impact on the regional and national economy by facilitating the flow of goods, which drives economic growth and job creation.