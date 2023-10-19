WATCH LIVE | Ruling in Julius Malema firearm case

EFF's Julius Malema and his bodygaurd Adriaan Snyman are expected to hear their fate in their application for the discharge of the charges against them in the East London Regional Court.

The two are facing a charge of discharging a firearm in public during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebration at Mdantsane’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium in 2018.

Last month, Malema and Snyman's defence teams argued during an application to have the charges against Malema and his co-accused, Adriaan Snyman, discharged. They stated that the case was impossible to prove.