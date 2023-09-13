EFF leader Julius Malema slammed magistrate Twanet Olivier for being an hour late in the East London regional court on Wednesday, day 3 of the case in which he's accused of discharging a firearm in public.
“She has never been early to any court. She says come at 12, we come at 12, she's never here. We must not talk because we are scared to go to jail? It can't be. We are being disrespected. We have rights and our rights have to be respected,” he told journalists.
Proceedings were meant to begin at 11am, but when Malema spoke to journalists it was 11.55am.
“Five years we've been here, she has never been on time. No journalist has written about that, about her ill discipline or coming late to court. I'm not that type to keep quiet when nonsense happens. Nonsense is nonsense, I don't care who does it, a judge or a magistrate, its rubbish. We have been too quiet for five years of disrespect,” he said.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Julius Malema slams magistrate's 'lateness' as disrespect on day 3 of court case
