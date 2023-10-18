“Preliminary investigation revealed that the main suspect, who was wanted for the murder of the police officer, has a history of outstanding cases, including rape, contempt of court, and various other charges. The second suspect, on the other hand, is wanted for rape and is currently facing a case related to possession of an unlicensed firearm,” he said.
Cops nab suspect linked to investigator’s murder
Police have arrested a man in connection to the killing of anti-gang unit cop WO Dalmain Morris who was gunned down while investigating a murder case in Westbury, Johannesburg, last month.
The man is among a group of five suspects nabbed on Saturday and Monday in connection with gang-related killings and drug dealing in the troubled area.
Morris was taking a statement from a witness when a white Renault Clio opened fire on them killing Morris, and injuring the witness as well as a bystander.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the group aged between 20 and 34 were arrested in Sophiatown, Naturena and Soweto and are facing charges, including murder, attempted murder, rape and dealing in drugs.
"The first two suspects were arrested in a joint operation conducted... Police received information from informers regarding the whereabouts of one of the suspects who were wanted in connection with the murder of a police officer,” said Masondo.
“Upon arriving at the specific flat on Du Plessis Street, the police found the two suspects in possession of a large quantity of mandrax tablets and cocaine drugs.
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful gangsters
