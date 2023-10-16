Mkhwebane said the EFF is her first political party and she has never been a member of any other party.
She is the first head of a Chapter 9 institution to be impeached. Parliament voted to remove Mkhwebane from office last month after a section 194 inquiry when 318 MPs (79.5%) voted in support of a recommendation for her removal. President Cyril Ramaphosa fired her in September on the grounds of misconduct and incompetence.
Mkhwebane said she's not joining the EFF “for positions or because she is disgruntled” about the ANC but wants to serve South Africans.
She said she was approached by various parties but she believed in the EFF.
LISTEN | Mkhwebane makes EFF her political home
Mkhwebane enters politics and says it's not for positions or that she's disgruntled
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
Fired public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has joined the EFF and says she’s eager to serve.
Listen to Mkhwebane's announcement and pledge:
