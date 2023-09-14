Already have an account?
Podcast
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Is Busisiwe Mkhwebane the Jesus Christ of our times?
In this episode Rams Mabote explores how lack of modesty killed Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
By
Staff reporter
-
14 September 2023 - 13:13
Former public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane during the Section 194 Inquiry at Parliament on May 17, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image:
Brenton Geach/Gallo images
LISTEN HERE:
<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1360120">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>
Subscribe for free future episodes:
iono.fm
|
Spotify
|
PlayerFM
|
Pocket Casts
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: The ANC revives apartheid from the dead
In this episode Rams Mabote finds out that apartheid is not really dead.
Podcast
1 week ago
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Luis Rubiales delivers a kiss of death to his job
In this episode Rams Mabote explains why Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales should kiss his job goodbye.
Podcast
2 weeks ago
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: An Idiot’s Guide To Brics
In this episode Rams Mabote explains the good, the bad and the funny of BRICS.
Podcast
3 weeks ago
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Is the moonshot pact a mission impossible even before launch?
In this episode Rams Mabote takes a look at the convention to sign the moonshot pact of opposition parties.
Podcast
4 weeks ago
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: South African potholes are not for the fainthearted
In this episode Rams Mabote gives a 10-Step guide of how to survive potholes in South Africa.
Podcast
1 month ago
