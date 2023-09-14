×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Podcast

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Is Busisiwe Mkhwebane the Jesus Christ of our times?

In this episode Rams Mabote explores how lack of modesty killed Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

By Staff reporter - 14 September 2023 - 13:13
Former public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane during the Section 194 Inquiry at Parliament on May 17, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Former public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane during the Section 194 Inquiry at Parliament on May 17, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo images

LISTEN HERE: 

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | PlayerFM | Pocket Casts 

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: The ANC revives apartheid from the dead

In this episode Rams Mabote finds out that apartheid is not really dead.
Podcast
1 week ago

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Luis Rubiales delivers a kiss of death to his job

In this episode Rams Mabote explains why Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales should kiss his job goodbye.
Podcast
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: An Idiot’s Guide To Brics

In this episode Rams Mabote explains the good, the bad and the funny of BRICS.
Podcast
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Is the moonshot pact a mission impossible even before launch?

In this episode Rams Mabote takes a look at the convention to sign the moonshot pact of opposition parties.
Podcast
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: South African potholes are not for the fainthearted

In this episode Rams Mabote gives a 10-Step guide of how to survive potholes in South Africa.
Podcast
1 month ago

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
The Suit Concer-tized Orchestra Rehearsal