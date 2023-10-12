×

Heavy thunderstorm warnings for KZN, Free State, Northern Cape, North West

By TIMES LIVE - 12 October 2023 - 18:51
Heavy rain, flooding and severe lightning is expected on Thursday.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State, Northern Cape and North West. 

In Durban, the eThekwini metro said the city's emergency response teams were on standby following the warning of heavy rain and localised flooding for Thursday. Severe lightning is also expected.

The municipality said roads and low-lying settlements are particularly prone to flooding.

