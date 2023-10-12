The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State, Northern Cape and North West.
In Durban, the eThekwini metro said the city's emergency response teams were on standby following the warning of heavy rain and localised flooding for Thursday. Severe lightning is also expected.
Heavy thunderstorm warnings for KZN, Free State, Northern Cape, North West
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State, Northern Cape and North West.
In Durban, the eThekwini metro said the city's emergency response teams were on standby following the warning of heavy rain and localised flooding for Thursday. Severe lightning is also expected.
The municipality said roads and low-lying settlements are particularly prone to flooding.
TimesLIVE
72 schoolchildren and teachers trapped by storm at Cango resort
Brace yourself for more destructive storms this weekend
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos