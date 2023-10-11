×

South Africa

Three ex-G4s employees off the hook in Thabo Bester jail break trial

11 October 2023 - 13:11
The case against Nastassja Jansen and two other accused in the Thabo Bester matter was withdrawn on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Charges have been dropped against three of the 12 accused in the Thabo Bester prison escape trial as the case got underway in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Wednesday.

State prosecutor advocate Amanda Bester kicked off proceedings with the announcement of the withdrawal of the state's case against former G4S employees Nastassja Jansen, Thabang Matthews Mier and Moeketsi April Ramolula.

After the legal representatives of the three accused raised no objection to the decision, magistrate Estelle de Lange said: “All the charges are then withdrawn against the three accused. You may stand down.”

Eleven of the 12 accused were present in court, including Bester. The convicted rapist and murderer, clad in a simple light brown shirt, cut a sombre figure. His partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, was absent from the court after she “collapsed” earlier in the holding cells.

Her lawyer Machini Motloung said his client was not well and alternative arrangements were made around her scheduled appearance. 

It is believed an application has been made for her to appear virtually.

The trial has adjourned.

TimesLIVE

