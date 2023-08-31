When an accused is charged with a schedule 5 offence, which include treason, murder; attempted murder and corruption, she must prove and satisfy the court that it is in the interests of justice that bail is permitted.
However, if it is a less serious schedule 1 offence, it is the duty of the state to prove it is not in the interest of justice that the accused be released on bail.
Dlamini said of the 16 counts faced by Magudumana, only two could be said to be schedule 5 offences.
"I need to persuade and show the court why I am saying this is a schedule 1 bail application."
Dlamini said one of the corruption counts, count 3, alleges Magudumana agreed to give one of the co-accused gratification of R2.5m to help Bester escape from prison, and that she paid that person R40,000.
“It was on the basis of the amount of R2.5m that a charge of corruption where the amount of more than R500,000 qualifies. A charge sheet alone without support of any evidence is not evidence. There must be evidence on record to convince the court it is sitting with a schedule 5 offence. Where is evidence to show that count 3 is schedule 5 offence.”
Dlamini said the affidavit of Flyman said evidence showed Magudumana paid R85,000 to one of the co-accused.
Dlamini said for a schedule 5 corruption offence, it must involve a payment of more than R500,000 by an individual.
Nandipha Magudumana 'not a flight risk': lawyer
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Nandipha Magudumana is not a flight risk as alleged by the state, which has also tried to decorate charges to make it difficult for her to obtain bail.
This is a submission made by Magudumana’s advocate Frans Dlamini in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday on the second day of her bail application.
Magudumana, her father and other co-accused are facing a number of charges related to the escape of rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, Magudumana's alleged boyfriend, from the Mangaung prison last year.
Dlamini told the court that the nature of the evidence upon which the state relied upon in arguing against granting Magudumana bail was of a very poor nature and was unsubstantiated, notwithstanding the fact that it referenced too many people.
He said the state did not even attempt to find one confirmatory affidavit to support the affidavit of investigating officer Lt-Col Tieho Flyman.
Dlamini said the affidavit of Magudumana was simple and straight-forward and addressed the court about her personal circumstances.
He said as had been shown by the state, Magudumana had been in and out of the country using her passport since 2017, even during the 11 months where the state alleged it was looking for her.
"She has no pending cases, no previous convictions."
Dlamini also said there was no reason to believe this was not a schedule 1 bail application.
LISTEN | Nandipha Magudumana tells court she left SA under ‘pressure, threats’ from Thabo Bester
"The state was trying to decorate charges in order to make it difficult for [the] applicant to be granted bail. It is clear from the affidavit of Col Flyman there is no evidence of R2.5m. There is none."
She said on the other count, Magudumana was not named as an accused.
"The question is what schedule are we here with? This is not a schedule 5 but a schedule 1 offence, and therefore, the onus of proof is not on applicant but is on the state," Dlamini said.
Dlamini said there was an allegation in the affidavit of Flyman that at the time of her arrest in April, she was no longer permitted by law to practise as a medical doctor. Dlamini said this had nothing to do with her being a flight risk.
"It is true that the applicant had [a] passport and was taken by police. We submit on that basis she cannot be a flight risk. The passport is in possession of the police."
Dlamini said the defence denied the allegation by the state that she had two other passports when she was arrested.
The bail hearing continues on Monday.
