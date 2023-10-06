×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

No charges against SA’s favourite Tazz driver

06 October 2023 - 13:55
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Sandy-Lee Ward, who pursued a robber who stole her handbag and hit him with her Toyota Tazz at the Bluff, says she wanted her bag back.
Sandy-Lee Ward, who pursued a robber who stole her handbag and hit him with her Toyota Tazz at the Bluff, says she wanted her bag back.
Image: screenshot

No charges have been brought against Sandy-Lee Ward, the driver of a Toyota Tazz who pursued a robber who stole her handbag and hit him with her car at the Bluff, south of Durban. 

On Thursday South Africans who hailed Ward a hero were outraged after ward councillor Zoe Solomon posted the woman needed a pro bono lawyer as she had been “summoned to the prosecutor”. 

Solomon told TimesLIVE on Friday Ward had been contacted to give her statement to the prosecutor.  

“She has not been charged with anything.” 

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Natasha Kara said the state received a letter from the medical facility where the man was being kept, advising that he is still receiving medical attention.  

“The matter was therefore remanded for a further seven days to October 13,” she said.  

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the man was under police guard.  

Good morning Community Sandy Lee Ward needs a pro bono lawyer she has been summoned to the prosecutor. Please contact me on 073 027 5432. Thank you.

Posted by Councillor Zoë Solomon on Thursday, October 5, 2023

CCTV footage of the incident shows two men approaching Ward's vehicle at a boom gate next to a petrol station. They open the driver's door and snatch her bag. Their attempt to steal the car is foiled when another motorist tries to run them over, resulting in the two men fleeing. One jumps into a waiting car while the other cuts across the petrol station forecourt and heads for the road. 

Ward, however, reacts immediately and drives after the fleeing suspect. 

He runs across a centre island and the car hits him. He flies into the air and lands a few metres away. 

The Tazz, which leaves the ground for a second as it hits the island, lands safely on the road. 

The incident occurred in view of police who were at the petrol station. 

TimesLIVE

Cash in transit van set alight on Durban's N2 in failed robbery

An armoured cash vehicle was set alight during a robbery attempt on the N2 between KwaMashu and Nandi Drive in Durban on Thursday evening.
News
7 hours ago

Four suspects linked to Durban CIT heists killed in shoot-out with police

Four suspects believed to have been involved in a spate of cash-in-transit robberies in the Durban area were shot dead in a shoot-out with police on ...
News
3 hours ago

R2,500 coin robbers granted R5,000 bail

Six of the seven men who include three police officers accused of a cash-in-transit heist that netted them coins worth R2,500 have been granted ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze