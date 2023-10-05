×

South Africa

Mabopane highway ‘robbers’ arrested after community shuts down the road

05 October 2023 - 09:40
Two suspects who were allegedly terrorising motorists and residents on the Mabopane highway were arrested on Wednesday.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Gauteng police have arrested two suspected robbers on the Mabopane Highway — the R80 —  after a community protest on Tuesday.

Community and taxi association members closed the road complaining it has become a crime hotspot. The protest prompted provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela to mobilise extra resources to crack down on robberies and increase police visibility on the highway. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said on Wednesday a team of members from the organised crime unit conducted an operation on the highway targeting robbers.

“One of the members stopped next to the road with the pretence of relieving himself while the others were on surveillance. As he walked towards the trees, two men emerged from the tunnel that runs under the R80 with firearms pointing at the member. The members on surveillance swiftly reacted and pounced on the suspects,” she said.

The suspects had a backpack with two jackets and two different hats suspected to be used as a change of clothes after robberies.

The firearms were established to be toy guns.

She said a preliminary investigation led police to an address at which a lady confirmed she had bought a cellphone from one of the suspects. She also pointed the police to another lady who allegedly bought a cellphone from the suspect.

“The two women were also arrested for possession of suspected stolen property.”  

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon. 

“The public is encouraged to be vigilant when using that road and not to stop next to the road but rather drive to the nearest filling stations for stops and rest,” Nevhuhulwi said.

TimesLIVE

